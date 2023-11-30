2023 to Break Record of Hottest Year in Human History: U.N. Agency

Read it at The Washington Post
2023 is certain to be the hottest year in human history, breaking the record set in 2016, the World Meteorological Organization confirmed Thursday during the U.N. climate summit. The planet warmed between 1.3 and 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than preindustrial temperatures this year, the organization said. “Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low,” WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said of the revelation. “It’s a deafening cacophony of broken records.”