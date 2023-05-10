Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wants to Raise Voting Age to 25
WHAT CONSTITUTION?
2024 GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy has unveiled his latest policy platform: raising the United States voting age to 25. According to Politico, the fact that such a move would require amending the Constitution–and that his own staff hates it–hasn’t dampened the 37-year-old entrepreneur’s ambitions to strip voting rights from millions of young Americans. Under Ramaswamy’s plan, Americans under 25 could only vote by joining the military, becoming a first responder, or passing a civics test. It’s not his first outlandish campaign promise; so far, he’s also promised to dismantle the Department of Education and use military force against cartels in Mexico, on top of other extreme talking points. Against all odds, though, Ramaswamy is polling at 5%, which is well ahead of established contenders like Liz Cheney and Nikki Haley, and on par with Mike Pence.