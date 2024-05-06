Fashionsubvertical orientation badge

2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Every Wild, Fabulous, Crazy Look

FLOWER POWER

“I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers,” Anna Wintour predicted of the creations on the Met Gala red carpet. Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel, Gigi Hadid and others did not disappoint.

Celebrities at The Met Gala 2024

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The celebrities came ready to slay, delight, outrage, and garner as many headlines as possible—and if any outfits didn’t immediately seem to echo the theme, the Met Gala’s grand organizer, Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer, Anna Wintour, had already taken responsibility for it. Wintour told the Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager that she “deeply apologized” for “unleashing a lot of confusion” around what to turn up in after “The Garden of Time” was named as the dress code, its name taken from J.G. Ballard’s dystopia-streaked 1962 short story. “I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers,” Wintour said.

This year’s Met Gala is the grand opening to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s latest exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (May 10-Sep. 2), a survey of around 250 of the museum’s most ancient garments. While the Gala guest list remains a mystery until the first wild outfits appear, the chairs of the Gala are well-known: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth. Yes, Wintour told Today, she has advised attendees on what to wear in previous years, suggesting to Serena Williams when she co-chaired that she should wear sneakers: “She has said many times that she was grateful for that suggestion.”

Asked about her grandchildren, Wintour said they were “magical and amazing and funny, and they bring a perspective to everything.” What do they call you, Hager asked. “Anna,” Wintour replied, confirming something she had originally revealed in 2022.

Asked if it was true she had banned chives, onion, and garlic form the Gala menu, Wintour said, “Those are three things I’m not particularly fond of, so yes, that’s true.” Of the ban on cellphones (frequently contravened in the bathrooms, as multiple past celebrity selfies testify to), Wintour said that after dinner attendees said they had had “the most wonderful conversations. That’s the idea. Life can exist without a picture on your cellphone.” Time will tell how not-in-use those cellphones remain as the night goes on.

Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2024

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jessica Biel at the Met Gala 2024

Jessica Biel

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya.

Aliah Anderson/Getty

Anna Wintour at the 2024 Met Gala

Anna Wintour.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala 2024

Mindy Kaling

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lauren Sanchez at the Met Gala 2024

Lauren Sánchez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bad Bunny at the 2024 Met Gala

Bad Bunny.

Angela Weiss/Getty

Colman Domingo at the Met Gala 2024

Colman Domingo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ayo Edebiri at the Met Gala 2024

Ayo Edebiri

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala

Gwendoline Christie.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Donald Glover at the Met Gala 2024

Donald Glover

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez.

John Shearer/Getty

Morgan Spector at the Met Gala 2024

Morgan Spector

John Shearer/Getty

Jordan Roth at the Met Gala 2024

Jordan Roth

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alton Mason at the Met Gala 2024

Alton Mason

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mike Faist at the Met Gala 2024

Mike Faist

John Shearer/Getty

Emma Chamberlain at the 2024 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain.

Aliah Anderson/Getty

Lily James at the 2024 Met Gala

Lily James.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Cole Escola at the Met Gala 2024

Cole Escola

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Maleah Joi Moon at the Met Gala 2024

Maleah Joi Moon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Josh O'Connor at the Met Gala 2024

Josh O'Connor

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Lea Michele at the 2024 Met Gala

Lea Michele.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dan Levy at the Met Gala 2024

Dan Levy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rebecca Hall at the Met Gala 2024

Rebecca Hall

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ashley Graham at the 2024 Met Gala

Ashley Graham.

Aliah Anderson/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala 2024

Sarah Jessica Parker

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Steve Yeun at the 2024 Met Gala

Steven Yeun.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Gety

Rebecca Ferguson at the 2024 Met Gala

Rebecca Ferguson.

Theo Wargo/GA/Getty

J. Harrison Ghee at the Met Gala 2024

J. Harrison Ghee

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick at the Met Gala 2024

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Gayle King at the Met Gala 2024

Gayle King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Greta Gerwig at the Met Gala 2024

Greta Gerwig

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the 2024 Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Madelyn Cline at the Met Gala 2024

Madelyn Cline

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Huma Abedin at the Met Gala 2024

Huma Abedin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

La La Anthony at the 2024 Met Gala

La La Anthony.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ben Simmons at the 2024 Met Gala

Ben Simmons.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon at the 2024 Met Gala

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jonathan Groff at the 2024 Met Gala

Jonathan Groff.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ambika Mod at the Met Gala 2024

Ambika Mod

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jamie Dornan at the Met Gala 2024

Jamie Dornan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

