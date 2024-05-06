2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: Every Wild, Fabulous, Crazy Look

The celebrities came ready to slay, delight, outrage, and garner as many headlines as possible—and if any outfits didn’t immediately seem to echo the theme, the Met Gala’s grand organizer, Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer, Anna Wintour, had already taken responsibility for it. Wintour told the Today show’s Jenna Bush Hager that she “deeply apologized” for “unleashing a lot of confusion” around what to turn up in after “The Garden of Time” was named as the dress code, its name taken from J.G. Ballard’s dystopia-streaked 1962 short story. “I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers,” Wintour said.

This year’s Met Gala is the grand opening to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s latest exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (May 10-Sep. 2), a survey of around 250 of the museum’s most ancient garments. While the Gala guest list remains a mystery until the first wild outfits appear, the chairs of the Gala are well-known: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth. Yes, Wintour told Today, she has advised attendees on what to wear in previous years, suggesting to Serena Williams when she co-chaired that she should wear sneakers: “She has said many times that she was grateful for that suggestion.”

Asked about her grandchildren, Wintour said they were “magical and amazing and funny, and they bring a perspective to everything.” What do they call you, Hager asked. “Anna,” Wintour replied, confirming something she had originally revealed in 2022.

Asked if it was true she had banned chives, onion, and garlic form the Gala menu, Wintour said, “Those are three things I’m not particularly fond of, so yes, that’s true.” Of the ban on cellphones (frequently contravened in the bathrooms, as multiple past celebrity selfies testify to), Wintour said that after dinner attendees said they had had “the most wonderful conversations. That’s the idea. Life can exist without a picture on your cellphone.” Time will tell how not-in-use those cellphones remain as the night goes on.