Italy’s Milan and Cortina to Host 2026 Winter Olympics

For the first time, the Olympic Games will feature two different cities as hosts in its official name. Milan-Cortina will share the glory in northern Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and will be the Games’ fourth appearance in the country. Milan-Cortina beat out Stockholm-Åre for hosting duties Monday as officials convened in Switzerland. Unlike previous Olympics, the bids for 2026 were split among regional hosts rather than individual cities. The decision was effectively between northern Italy and Sweden/Latvia as the International Olympic Committee eased restrictions for hosts to bid together, in an attempt to have the Games use more pre-existing venues and ease the financial burden and eliminate white-elephant venues. Milan will be the base for the 2026 Games, and towns in between Milan and Alpine ski resort Cortina d’Ampezzo will also host some events. Italy hosted the Winter Games in Cortina in 1956 and in Turin in 2006, as well as the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. The IOC reported Italy had 83 percent of public support and Sweden 55 percent in favor of hosting the Games in March.