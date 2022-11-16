21 Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Recruits Mowed Down by Car During Morning Run
MASS CASUALTY
Twenty-one Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were injured during a morning run on Wednesday when a car plowed into them near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, with seven reportedly in critical condition, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News. Four of the trainees are being treated for “immediate” injuries and 10 have minor injuries, according to a member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The incident unfolded at 6:29 a.m, when somewhere between 40 and 50 recruits went on a group run through the South Whittier area. A suspect was apprehended, according to a sheriff’s deputy who spoke with the Los Angeles Times. The car involved, which appeared to be a gray SUV, was left mangled by the incident, with its front end nearly completely obliterated. A mass casualty incident has been declared.
This is a developing story.