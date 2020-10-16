21 Suspects Tied to White Supremacist Gangs in Utah Charged With Selling Drugs, Firearms
‘UTAH PROBLEM’
Almost two dozen members and associates of several white supremacist gangs in Utah have been charged for allegedly distributing drugs and firearms around the state, federal prosecutors said Friday. Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber announced the charges against 21 individuals during a press conference, stating that 15 indictments unsealed in federal court detail how the groups illegally distributed drugs and weapons in the Salt Lake City and Ogden areas. The operation included members from several white supremacist gangs, including the Soldiers of Aryan Culture, Silent Aryan Warriors, and Noble Elect Thugs. “Unfortunately, this is a Utah problem,” Huber said Friday. The charges are the result of an operation that began in June 2019. Authorities said 15 firearms were recovered during the probe.