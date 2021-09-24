21 Savage Turns Himself in Over Warrant Stemming From 2019 Arrest
ONGOING
Rapper 21 Savage turned himself in late Thursday over felony and drug charges stemming from his 2019 arrest by ICE, BuzzFeed News reported. He has since been released on bond. The artist—who was born in the U.K. and whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph—had been arrested in February 2019 for overstaying his visa, but according to the arrest warrant issued earlier this month in Georgia, authorities had discovered a handgun and a bottle filled with a liquid containing codeine. The warrant was filed through an immigration court in Joseph’s deportation case, his lawyer Charles Kuck told BuzzFeed News. “There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Joseph by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States,” Kuck said in a statement. Joseph is currently scheduled for an ICE hearing in November, in which he is hoping to seek a pathway toward citizenship.