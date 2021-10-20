CHEAT SHEET
21-Year-Old Says God Told Him to Kill Grandfather With an Axe
A 21-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 81-year-old grandfather with an axe this week told police that “God told me to do it,” according to his arrest report. Jason Vicari had locked himself inside his grandfather Ronald’s home Tuesday morning with a handgun when a relative called 911, the report says. Jason thought the octogenarian had turned into a monster, police say. When the cops arrived, Jason agreed to come outside and surrender, but it was too late. Inside, police found Ronald lying on the floor of his bathroom with a head wound. An axe without a handle was nearby, which police believe Jason attacked Ronald with. Jason faces a murder charge and two weapons charges.