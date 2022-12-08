Man Arrested After Entire Town Told to Shelter From Active Shooter
NABBED
Police have identified the suspect in an active shooter alert in Blanca, Colorado, who was subsequently arrested after a standoff with police. In a statement, the Blanca Police Department said officers responded to calls of an active shooter on Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. “Multiple shots were fired,” the statement said. Police were able to subdue the gunman, who was taken into custody “without incident.” It is unclear how the standoff ended. Police identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ricardo Haro, who was alleged to have in his possession two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. “This was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.