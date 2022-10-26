22-Foot Python Swallows Woman Whole in Indonesia
HORRIFIC
An Indonesian woman who went missing during work was discovered Monday inside the belly of a beast: a 22-foot long python. A search team was organized after she failed to return home on Sunday from the rubber tree plantation where she worked as a tree tapper. “During the search the team found a giant python, measuring 7 meters [22 feet] in length, which we suspected had preyed on the victim,” said the police in a statement, referring to the victim under the mononym “Jahrah.” The snake is suspected to be a reticulated python, reported The Washington Post, which constricts its victim’s bodies after producing a non-venomous bite. “The victim’s body was not destroyed when we found her inside the snake, meaning that she had only been recently swallowed whole,” the police said. The snake was captured, along with Jahrah’s sandals, jacket and headscarf found on the forest floor on Sumatra island.