22+ Toddlers Poisoned by Lead Linked to Applesauce Pouches: CDC
HEAVY METAL
The CDC issued a health advisory Monday telling clinicians to be on the lookout for potential cases of lead poisoning in kids after at least 22 toddlers were sickened by lead linked to contaminated pouches of applesauce. Health officials say children between the ages of 1 and 3 across 14 states were affected, and that at least one of the kids had a blood lead level eight times higher than the threshold that raises concern. The cases were part of an outbreak linked to recalled pouches of fruit puree aimed at kids from brands Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches and WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree. Symptoms reportedly included headaches, anemia, and vomiting. The CDC advised parents and caregivers not to buy or serve the products, and kids who may have eaten them should have their blood tested for lead.