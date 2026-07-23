22-Year-Old Mayor Stripped of Powers Amid Spending Scandal

The youngest-ever mayor of Stockbridge, Georgia, has been stripped of several official privileges as city leaders investigate his spending. Jayden Williams, 22, is facing an independent probe ordered by the city council after members raised concerns about his use of taxpayer funds, according to Atlanta News First. Williams has been temporarily barred from accessing non-public city facilities, using city vehicles, and making purchases with his city-issued credit card while the investigation is underway. The city council voted to launch the third-party investigation after what it described as undisclosed information came to light regarding the mayor’s spending. “It’s taxpayer dollars and we’re supposed to be good stewards of the taxpayer money,” said acting Mayor Elton Alexander. Williams, a political science graduate from Clark Atlanta University, became the Georgia city’s mayor six months ago. He said in a statement, “Mayor Williams welcomes a full and independent investigation and looks forward to the opportunity to address any allegations through the proper process.”