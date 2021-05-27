23 Percent of Republicans Agree ‘Satan-Worshipping Pedophiles’ Run Government: Poll
‘TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOTS’
A new poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found that an alarming 23 percent of Republicans polled said they believe the QAnon conspiracy theory’s central belief that “government, media, and financial worlds are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a sex-trafficking operation.” Just 8 percent of Democrats and 14 percent of independents surveyed agreed with the same statement. Twenty-eight percent of Republicans who took part in the poll, which involved 5,149 people, also said they agree that a storm will soon “sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders.” Additionally, 42 percent of Americans who trust far-right news sources the most agreed that “because things have gotten so far off-track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” About 27 percent of Americans who trust Fox News the most agreed with the same statement.
The religious groups that were most likely to be QAnon believers were white evangelical Protestants, followed by Hispanic Protestants and Mormons, data from the study shows. The group least likely to be QAnon believers were Jewish.