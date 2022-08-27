CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
23-Year-Old Dies in Cliff Jump Gone Wrong
Tragic Dive
Read it at The Olympian
A 23-year-old man died in Washington state this week after attempting a cliff jump into Toutle River in front of family and friends. Local authorities said William Lewis Hogg landed on his head and chest after jumping from a 50-foot cliff and then did not resurface. His friends and family immediately called for help, but his body was not found until the following afternoon. The tragedy took place at Castle Rock, roughly 60 miles from Olympia. The coroner's office is currently looking into Hogg's cause of death.