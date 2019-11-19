IT'S IN THE GENES
A 23andMe DNA Kit Makes a Pretty Good Gift, Especially When It's on Sale
There's no time like the holiday season to start thinking about your family, from spending time with loved ones to reconnecting with people that you haven't seen in years. The holidays tend to bring up memories and ignite stories when people gather together. Give someone the gift of connection with an 23andMe Ancestry + Traits kit, down to $79. Understand where your family came from and build stronger bonds while connecting the dots on a digital family tree. The AncestryDNA kit provides a wholistic look at family origins, DNA matches to other people within the Ancestry database, and historical and geographic insights. This is how you open more doors to a family's past and present. Or even pick up the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit while it's $99. This kit can give anyone a look into how their genetics can influence different health conditions.
