25 Baltimore Corrections Officers Indicted for Allegedly Using Excessive Force on Detainees

Twenty-five Baltimore corrections officers who allegedly abused their power by using excessive force have been indicted on 236 charges, including gang conspiracy, assault, and misconduct in office. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby made the announcement on Tuesday. Mosby said that the officers “corrupted their obligation to public safety,” adding, “If you break the law and you break the trust the public has placed within you, you will face the consequences.”