A Wild Fox Killed 25 Flamingos and a Duck at Smithsonian National Zoo
MASSACRE
A single fox slaughtered 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservative Biology Institute this week, the zoo announced in a statement. Three other flamingos were injured after the wild fox infiltrated the zoo’s outdoor flamingo habitat; they are currently being treated at the zoo. Bird House staff found the slain flamingos early Monday morning and spotted the fox nearby in the outdoor flamingo yards, the zoo said. Surviving flamingos were moved indoors and the ducks were taken to a secured outdoor space. “This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals,” said Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats.”