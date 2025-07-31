U.S. News

25 Passengers on Delta Flight Hospitalized After ‘Severe Turbulence’

Food carts were reportedly sent into the air after a sudden drop.

Twenty-five passengers have been hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines flight encountered “significant turbulence” on Wednesday.

The flight, DL56, was headed from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, but had to be diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to a statement from Delta.

The flight encountered “significant turbulence while enroute,” according Delta. The plane landed around 8 p.m.

Delta said, “Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.”

Footage from a YouTube livestream channel, MSP Airport LIVE, appears to show the Airbus A330-900–with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board–making a bumpy landing at the airport. Medical personal met the flight upon arrival.

Passenger Joseph Carbone said the flight dropped suddenly as attendants were in the middle of a meal service, sending food carts into the air.

Carbone told FOX 13 News the turbulence hit in three separate waves, and that “each one got worse.”

He added, “I just saw everything fly through the air... I’ve never experienced anything like that, but from now on, when I’m not up going to the bathroom or doing something, I’ll be in my seat with my seatbelt on. You learn that lesson real fast.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Delta Air Lines for more information.

