250 Alligators Have Been Removed From Disney Properties Since Toddler’s Death
HOT WATER
Florida wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties since Lane Graves, a 2-year old boy, was killed by a gator at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa in 2016, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The company tasked with removing the alligators has worked with trappers contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Some of the gators removed from Disney facilities are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat, said Tammy Sapp, a spokesperson for the agency. Others have been transferred to alligator farms and zoos, while those smaller than four feet have been relocated. Since Graves’ death, Disney has installed a wall and reptile warning signs at its properties. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has removed nearly 8,000 alligators throughout the state over the past five years. Matt and Melissa Graves, Lane’s parents, created the Lane Thomas Foundation to support families of children who require life-saving transplants.