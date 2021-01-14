250 Black Cops Have Sued Capitol Police for Racism, Harassment: Report
RECKONING
More than 250 Black police officers have sued the Capitol Police for racism in the past two decades, ProPublica reports, offering a damning assessment of the agency that failed to stop thousands of violent Trump supporters from storming the Capitol last week. “We got Jan. 6 because no one took us seriously,” Sharon Blackmon-Malloy, vice president of the U.S. Capitol Black Police Association told ProPublica. Former Black cops alleged white colleagues called them the N-word. One found a noose on his locker and another recalled a colleague saying, “Obama monkey, go back to Africa.” White officers who were friendly with Black colleagues were called “huk lovers” or “FOGs” for “friends of gangsters.” At one point a policy existed that required officers to stop and question any Black person who stepped foot on Capitol grounds.
Two Capitol Police officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 told Buzzfeed News that they wouldn’t be surprised if lawmakers had been involved in the attack.