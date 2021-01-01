New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    26 Dead After COVID-Infected Santa’s Retirement Home Visit

    Christmas Outbreak

    Adam Rawnsley

    Eric Lalmand/AFP via Getty

    Belgian health authorities are investigating whether a COVID-infected man dressed as Santa is responsible for spreading coronavirus to over 150 residents and staff of a retirement home in Mol, Belgium. Twenty six residents died after the man, a volunteer, showed up for a holiday party as Sinterklaas, the Flemish-speaking Saint Nicholas figure who traditionally brings presents on Dec. 6th. Public health officials haven’t officially determined that the man, who was apparently unaware he was infected, was responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak at the Hemelrijck retirement home, but officials reportedly noticed a spike in cases shortly after his visit.

    Read it at CBS News