CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
26 Dead After COVID-Infected Santa’s Retirement Home Visit
Christmas Outbreak
Read it at CBS News
Belgian health authorities are investigating whether a COVID-infected man dressed as Santa is responsible for spreading coronavirus to over 150 residents and staff of a retirement home in Mol, Belgium. Twenty six residents died after the man, a volunteer, showed up for a holiday party as Sinterklaas, the Flemish-speaking Saint Nicholas figure who traditionally brings presents on Dec. 6th. Public health officials haven’t officially determined that the man, who was apparently unaware he was infected, was responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak at the Hemelrijck retirement home, but officials reportedly noticed a spike in cases shortly after his visit.