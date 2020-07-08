Mississippi Lawmakers Voted in Person to Remove Flag. Now 26 of Them Have Coronavirus.

Read it at WJTV
More than two dozen members of the Mississippi state legislature have tested positive for the new coronavirus after the legislature met in person. Republican Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that 26 legislators had contracted COVID-19, 15 percent of the state’s 174-member legislature. Overall, the outbreak at the state’s Capitol saw 36 new cases. The legislators convened at the Capitol last month to pass legislation removing the Confederate flag from the state’s banner amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.