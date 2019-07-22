CHEAT SHEET
26 Percent of Climate Change References Scrubbed From .Gov Sites Under Trump: Report
A new report from watchdog group the Environmental Data & Governance Initiative shows that under the Trump administration use of terms like “climate change” and “clean energy” plummeted by 26 percent. The report examined 5,301 pages across .gov sites, including the online home of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “Unlike the much-discussed White House effort to question climate change findings, website changes go unannounced and are often beyond immediate public recognition,” says the report, which goes on to say that clear scientific language has been stripped out to make way for political buzzwords like “energy dependence.” After Trump’s inauguration, news reports showed that all references to climate change had been promptly deleted from the White House website.