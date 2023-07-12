26-Year-Old Free-Solo Climber Dies After 500-Foot Fall in Colorado

Read it at National Parks Service
A 26-year-old free-solo climber died over the weekend after a horrific 500-foot fall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park, authorities said. She took the fatal tumble off the park’s Blitzen Ridge, an area on Ypsilon Mountain, the National Parks Service said in a statement. The unidentified woman’s climbing partner called park rangers on a cell phone after the fall. Authorities were able to hike in and find her body before transporting it via helicopter out of the park.