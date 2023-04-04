CHEAT SHEET
26-Year-Old Fell 1,640 Feet in Swiss Alps and Died
A 26-year-old man from Germany died after falling nearly 2,000 feet while climbing near Zermatt, home to the Matterhorn, the Alps’ most famous mountain. Police were first informed the young man was missing on Monday, and the corpse was later found on a glacier. According to police, the German was attempting to climb the Strahlhorn peak and fell while in the Adlerpass, which is at 12,800 feet. The reason for the hiker’s fall has not yet been determined. Zermatt first came to worldwide fame a century and a half ago because of a hiking tragedy on its famed peak.