CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
26-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Northern California Shark Attack
NIGHTMARE
Read it at KRON-TV
A 26-year-old surfer was killed in a shark attack near a Northern California beach on Saturday afternoon. California State Parks said the unnamed man came under attack while surfing at the Manresa State Beach at around 1:30 p.m. The shark attacked the man within 100 yards of the shore. “State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,” the agency said in a statement. A drone photographer in the area, Eric Mailander, was quoted by local media as saying he’d seen a large number of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline recently, with at least 15 in the area as of Saturday morning. But he said none appeared to be exhibiting aggressive behavior.