    26-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Northern California Shark Attack

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    A 26-year-old surfer was killed in a shark attack near a Northern California beach on Saturday afternoon. California State Parks said the unnamed man came under attack while surfing at the Manresa State Beach at around 1:30 p.m. The shark attacked the man within 100 yards of the shore. “State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,” the agency said in a statement. A drone photographer in the area, Eric Mailander, was quoted by local media as saying he’d seen a large number of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline recently, with at least 15 in the area as of Saturday morning. But he said none appeared to be exhibiting aggressive behavior. 

    Read it at KRON-TV