2,600 Sick Cows Stranded On A Ship in the Mediterranean Sea Are Being Moo-ved Back to Spain

Read it at AFP
More than 2,600 cattle stricken with the bovine disease bluetongue are now headed back to Spain after being stranded on two livestock ships in the Mediterranean Sea since mid December. The cattle were supposed to be offloaded in Libya, but due to the outbreak, they were denied entry. Cyprus, which is the closest port of call to where the cattle are anchored, also refused to allow the sick cows on the island, causing the animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming to call on any local port to take the animals. Tunisia, which is also close by, also denied the critters entry. On Sunday, the livestock company that owns the animals said they would be returned to Spain.