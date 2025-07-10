Former Love Island contestant Cierra Ortega has said ICE have been called on her family in the wake of a racism row that got her kicked off the show. Ortega was ejected from the July 6 episode for what the narrator called “personal reasons.” However, it transpired that old social media posts had resurfaced, showing the 25-year-old using derogatory terms for Asian people. She has since spoken out, claiming she didn’t know the words were problematic. Ortega has also shared some of the responses she has faced, including people setting President Trump’s immigration goons on her family, and the content creator receiving death threats. In an Instagram apology video, she said that her family “have had ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement]” called on them and that they no longer “feel safe in their own home.” She went on: “I’m receiving death threats, like there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice.” The star’s family have also released a statement saying the response to her indiscretion has gone too far. “The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking,” they said.
27 Workers Miraculously Rescued From Terrifying L.A. Tunnel Collapse: ‘We Were Lucky’
Twenty-seven workers in Los Angeles were miraculously rescued on Wednesday evening after the partial collapse of a sanitation tunnel under construction left them trapped deep underground. More than 100 Fire Department personnel, including specialist confined-spaces teams, rushed to the scene in Wilmington County to conduct the daring rescue while terrified coworkers and family members waited anxiously above ground. The 27 workers, who were later joined by an additional four people who entered the tunnel to help, were stranded 400 feet underground and five miles from an access point when an avalanche of loose soil and debris blocked the only entrance. They were able to escape after a small gap in the debris allowed them to climb through the damaged sections to safety. They were met by Mayor Karen Bass, who praised the first responders as “L.A. ‘s true heroes” and confirmed on X that all the trapped workers were accounted for. Supervisor Janice Hahn described emotional scenes as the workers emerged from the underground “alive and happy,” but also “all shaken up” from the traumatic experience. “Tonight, we were lucky,” Fire chief Ronnie Villanueva told reporters at a press conference, while chief engineer Robert Ferrante said the experience was “very scary” and “we are very fortunate no one was hurt.” Work on the $500 million sanitation project has been paused for the foreseeable future.
I like TV as much as the next guy, but wouldn’t it be cool if your TV could transform into a piece of art when you’re not watching? That’s exactly what Samsung’s Frame TV does. While it boasts the best picture quality out there, what makes this bestselling TV truly amazing is its ability to transform from a 4K TV to simple and refined wall decor with the touch of a button.
Best of all? Several sizes (including the 55 and 65-inch models) of the gorgeous TV are marked down for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which runs through Friday, July 11. This coveted TV rarely gets marked down—especially this much—so grab one before prices go back up.
Brad Pitt has demanded to see private messages between ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the third party that purchased her stake in a marital winery, according to Us Weekly. Pitt and Jolie bought the French vineyard, Château Miraval, when married. Five years after filing for divorce in 2016, Jolie sold her stake in the business to Alexey Oliynik, who works for the Stoli Group, which owns several high-end alcohol brands. Pitt opposed the sale of Jolie’s share of Miraval, and is now demanding to see messages between Oliynik, Jolie and her team regarding the deal. Oliynik has refused to hand over the comms, and Pitt is struggling to depose the Russian businessman because he is a resident of Switzerland, and the case was filed in California. A source close to the case told Us: “This is another example of the defendant’s repeated opposition to sharing documents that would provide insight.” A judge is yet to rule on the matter. A trial over the winery is yet to commence. In 2022, Pitt sued over the sale of Jolie’s stake without his agreement. She claims she backed out of a deal with him (he offered $55.4 million for her stake) because he wanted to insert a non-disparagement clause to cover up his “years of abuse,” allegations the F1 star denies.
The museum is back in business. Following a triumphant run as one of the most profitable family-friendly franchises in recent years, the Night at the Museum is slated to return with a new reboot. Citing sources, Deadline reported Wednesday that a new installment of the Ben Stiller-led franchise is in the works at 20th Century Studios with Tripper Clancy set to write the script. Clancy’s previous credits include 2019’s Stuber and 2020’s I Am Not Okay with This. Shawn Levy, who directed the franchise’s first three films, will also be returning through his production company 21 Laps Entertainment. Dan Levine is also reportedly serving as a producer with Emily Morris tapped to oversee the project for the company. Though plot details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that the reboot is slated to tell a new story with all-new characters. The franchise’s first three films, which collectively grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office, initially followed the nightly hijinks of museum security guard Larry Daley (Stiller), as he quickly realizes that he’s in for a lot more than he bargained for when his workplace’s historical exhibits come to life at night. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, and Rami Malek also star. A fourth, animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again was released in 2022 on Disney+.
Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 20 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (and my favorite model) during Amazon Prime Day this year.
Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than regular heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket may even burn up to 600 calories without moving. That’s right; you can potentially burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while lying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the best wellness investment ever made, and it’s worth every penny, especially when it’s on sale.
The first studio trailer for Project Hail Mary, an upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling, set major records in its first week. According to market researcher WaveMetrix, it broke the previous record for the most views of a trailer for an original movie (so not a sequel or remake) in one week, garnering 400 million global views. It’s also the most successful trailer launch ever for Amazon MGM Studios. The film is an adaptation of Andy Weir’s 2021 science fiction novel, which was a finalist for the 2022 Hugo Award for Best Novel. Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce will star alongside Gosling. The film is directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are known for their work on The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street. The directors shared that they will attend this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with Gosling, Weir, and the movie’s writer, Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods). In the film, Gosling plays a science teacher who is tasked with saving the sun from dying out. The movie is set to release on March 20, 2026.
Liam Neeson attempted to get himself cast as Fezzik the giant in the much-loved 1987 movie The Princess Bride, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, resulting in a very “embarrassing” audition. Neeson, 73, is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, but not the “giant” director Rob Reiner was looking for. Speaking alongside Pamela Anderson to promote their upcoming Naked Gun reboot, Neeson told the outlet that Reiner had a “look of disgust” on his face when he walked in to audition for the role. “He turned to the casting director and said, ‘I asked for a giant.’… No ‘Hello,’ ‘Thanks for coming.’ Nothing like that,” Neeson recalled. “It was a little embarrassing.” That said, the ordeal seemed worse for the casting director, he added. “I felt bad for her, I really did.” Reiner found the giant he was looking for in the late wrestling star André the Giant, who was 7 feet, 4 inches tall and ultimately played the lovable Fezzik in the cult classic.
HBO Max has officially greenlit a Big Bang Theory spinoff six years after the sitcom ended. The new show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, will see the return of a handful of Big Bang alums, including Kevin Sussman in the title role as well as Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn. Big Bang Theory co-creator and executive producer of the spinoff, Chuck Lorre, said that the new show will “incorporate some of that world of science fiction, fantasy, into a comedy,” as well as feature a lot of CGI and “special technical stuff.” “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Lorre said. The show is set in the future and centers around comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) who breaks a device Big Bang characters Sheldon and Leonard created, bringing forth a “multiverse Armageddon.” This is the fourth show to enter the Big Bang Theory cinematic universe, coming after prequel shows Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The show’s two other executive producers are Big Bang co-creator Bill Prady and The Avengers screenwriter Zak Penn.
There won’t be any Summer Lovin’ for Lorenzo Lamas. The actor, who played blond jock Tom Chisum in Grease, filed for divorce from his sixth wife due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to a TMZ report published Tuesday. Lamas, 67, married Kenna Scott in 2023, five years after his divorce from actress Shawna Craig. His seven-year marriage to Craig also ended due to the same stated reason, though it was Lamas’ longest marriage. His four wives before Craig were Shauna Sand (a Playboy model), Kathleen Kinmont (an actress and co-star of Lamas), Michele Cathy Smith (Lamas’ publicist), and Victoria Hilbert (an actress and another co-star). Lamas is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the prime-time soap opera Falcon Crest, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and allowed him to star alongside his late mentor Jane Wyman. Lamas has also served as a judge on several game shows, including the bawdy competition show Are You Hot? That show, in which Lamas and two other judges evaluated contestants on their face, body, and sex appeal, was scrapped after one season. Lamas’ fans roundly criticized him when clips from the show were rediscovered earlier this year.
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.” A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet. I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is nearly 30 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Day Sale—grab a jar now.
A woman got into an ugly spat with several passengers on a flight after she attempted to disembark from the aircraft before anyone else, the Daily Mail reported. In the viral TikTok clip, the unidentified woman can be seen attempting to push her way past several people in the aisle on a packed commercial flight that was believed to have just landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This sparked an argument. “Wait for the people in front of you to get off, that’s how we do it,” one passenger told the woman. “Shut your mouth,” she retorted, accusing the passengers around her of whining. She added, “Just get up when you want to ... just deal with it people, my God.” When another man began chanting “Karen, Karen, Karen,” the woman, who self-identified herself as a lawyer, accused him of being the problem. When a man refused to stop recording her, she snapped, “Shut the f--- up.” After she was scolded for swearing, she pointed to another man and said, “Given your accent, I can tell you’ve said the F-bomb.” In response, another passenger jumped in to shut her down, saying, “You can be a jerk but you’re not going to insult someone because of an accent.”
Another day, another celebrity attributing their radiant skin to the supposed power of salmon sperm facials. Singer Kesha joined the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Khloé Kardashian, and Jennifer Aniston as a fan of the peculiar procedure. Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on her “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” podcast, the Grammy-nominated singer dished on the trendy ingredient in her, ahem, secret sauce. Prompted by Lewinsky’s remark that her skin looked “gorgeous,” Kesha replied, “I put the salmon DNA on my face...I can thank the salmon sperm [for my skin].” She added, “It’s like a Korean trick.” What could be so special about the sperm of a salmon? In an interview with Variety, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, salmon sperm facials involve injecting DNA from salmon milt (semen) and can provide benefits to the skin’s elasticity and hydration while reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. (PETA has dubbed the trending treatment “cruel” and “bogus.”) Listen, I know the coastal aesthetic is everywhere right now, but can’t we stick to cute sardine-printed dresses and sand dollar home decor?