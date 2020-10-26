CHEAT SHEET
27-Year-Old West Philadelphia Man Shot and Killed by Police
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by police Monday in West Philadelphia after he refused to drop a knife, authorities said. Philadelphia police investigators say they were responding to a domestic incident when they encountered the man with a knife. The unidentified man was shot at least once and later died in the hospital. Neighbors, many of whom witness the shooting, crowded around police at the scene. “Why was it the fact that the first thing the officers used was to pull their weapon on that man? They didn’t use a Taser,” one man said at the scene.