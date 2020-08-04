28 Rutgers Football Players Test Positive for Coronavirus After Attending Party
Coronavirus cases among members of the Rutgers University football team have nearly doubled from 15 to 28 cases as of Monday night. Several staff members have also been diagnosed with the virus. New Jersey State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli blamed the recent outbreak among the players on a party attended by numerous athletes. The players had returned to campus to begin voluntary workouts on June 15, and only two tested positive at the time. Another two tested positive in early July during the routine testing program administered by the school. The school announced on July 25 that they would halt all workouts after six players tested positive for the virus. Four days later on July 29, 15 were positive. Players have been tested every two days since the start of the outbreak in late July, and the team has been put in a dorm to quarantine.