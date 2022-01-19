CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Marines Suffer ‘Multiple Casualties’ After Truck Rollover Near Camp Lejeune
ROLLOVER
Read it at WITN
A military truck rollover resulted in “multiple casualties” on Wednesday afternoon near the coast of North Carolina, officials said. Camp Lejeune’s 2nd Marine Logistics Group, whose Marines were driving the five-ton truck, tweeted: “We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident… We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident.” A witness told local station WITN that the vehicle rolled over during the crash and that a medical helicopter evacuated those injured.