CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

    DEVELOPING

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”

    Read it at FOX