3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”