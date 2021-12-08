CHEAT SHEET
3 Adults, 1 Child Dead in Milwaukee Murder-Suicide, Cops Say
Four people died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee, police said. One was a child. Three victims were shot, the cops said, and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their identities have not been released, and police declined to answer questions at the scene, local station WISN reported. Officers discovered the bodies midday Wednesday while responding to a call for a welfare check. Milwaukee police said in a news release, “The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, there is no active threat to the public.”