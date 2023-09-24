CHEAT SHEET
    3 Adults, 2 Kids on Way to Florida Quinceañera Killed by Freight Train

    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials at the scene of a train vs. car crash.

    Hillsborough County Sheriff

    Three adults and two children were killed and two more people are in critical condition after a Cadillac Escalade on its way to a quinceañera party rolled into the path of a freight train traveling 55 mph in Florida. Everyone in the back seat was thrown from SUV when it slowly entered the Plant City crossing—which had only a stop sign and no arms—on Saturday evening. “The word devastating doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

