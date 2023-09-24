3 Adults, 2 Kids on Way to Florida Quinceañera Killed by Freight Train

Read it at NBC Miami
Three adults and two children were killed and two more people are in critical condition after a Cadillac Escalade on its way to a quinceañera party rolled into the path of a freight train traveling 55 mph in Florida. Everyone in the back seat was thrown from SUV when it slowly entered the Plant City crossing—which had only a stop sign and no arms—on Saturday evening. “The word devastating doesn’t even begin to describe the tragedy that unfolded here,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.