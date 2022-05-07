3 Americans Dead, Another Injured at Sandals Resort in Bahamas, Authorities Report
PARADISE LOST
An investigation is underway in the Bahamas after three Americans died at a Sandals resort on the island of Great Exuma, authorities have reported. CNN reports that Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced Friday that he does not suspect foul play in the incident that left two men and a woman dead. He added that a fourth person was flown to nearby Nassau for medical treatment. The resort confirmed that the guests had been staying at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort of Great Exuma, but did not identify the victims or provide any details about the tragedy. Sandals reported that it’s fully cooperating with investigators and has offered support to the families “in every way possible.” Cooper, who also serves as tourism minister for the Bahamas, said, “The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available… We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”