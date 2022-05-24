3 Americans Found Dead at Bahamas Resort Died of Carbon-Monoxide Poisoning
LETHAL LEAK
Three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas this month died of carbon-monoxide poisoning, according to local reports. The Nassau Guardian reports that the initial autopsies on Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, were completed earlier this month, with the pathologist expected to announce the cause of death this week. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was the lone survivor in the tourist group and received treatment at a Florida hospital. The couples had reportedly sought medical help for nausea and vomiting just hours before they were found dead in their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort of Great Exuma, with local authorities initially saying only that there were no signs of trauma. Sandals, in a statement released after the deaths, said it was cooperating with investigators and vowed to support the families of the victims “in every way possible.”