3 Charging Cables That Work Better Than What Comes With Your Phone
Way Better
You're not resigned to using the charging cables come with your phone. As long as you're using an Apple-approved cable, there are plenty of options out there that offer more in terms of functionality — and they'll work just as well (if not better). Here are a few solid options:
• Nomad Ultra Rugged Charging Cables: These durable charging cables will last for years. They're engineered with braided ballistic military-grade nylon, double thick protective PVC jacket, extra thick wire gauge, and a robust kevlar core.
• ARMOR-X Magnetic Charging Cables: These magnetic cables clip on to any adapter you need and help keep you from knocking over your phone to the ground. Plus the tough, fray-resistant nylon cord and a smart magnetic tip will last you a long time.
• Triton 3-in-1 Cable: This multi-use cable includes USB to Lightning, USB Type-C, and micro USB connections built in — plus it charges 50% faster than most cables.
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.