Three Killed, One Injured in Texas Texaco Shooting
Three men were killed and a fourth injured in a shooting at a Texaco convenient store Sunday evening in Garland, Texas, a town northeast of Dallas. Security footage from the store captured a man arriving in a white Dodge pickup and opening the door of the shop before he began shooting. Three victims died in the store and the fourth was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. “From what I understand, there are some known acquaintances between all of the victims inside there. That’s not 100 percent certain, but it seems as if based on what we have so far, they were all known someway somehow,” Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police said, per 5 NBC DFW. Though the shooter has yet to be identified, he was seen on camera shirtless, wearing only athletic shorts, a ball cap, and a face mask. He fled the scene in the white truck, and authorities have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that could help lead to his arrest.