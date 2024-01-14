3 Dead After Small Plane Crash in Rural Massachusetts
‘UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES’
Three people were killed in a small plane crash on Sunday in western Massachusetts, federal and local authorities said. The twin-engine four-seater, a Beechcraft Baron 55, went down in a wooded area near Greenfield under “unknown circumstances,” according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash location was later clarified by police to have been a clearing on the side of a wooded mountain, according to NBC Boston. First responders were notified of the crash around noon, arriving on the scene to find all three people aboard with fatal injuries. Their identities were not immediately released, with state police saying they were still in the process of notifying next of kin. An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive at the crash site by Monday.