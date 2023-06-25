3 Dead in One Day Following Tourist Drowning Spree in Florida
DOUBLE-RED FLAG
Saturday afternoon was a deadly one in Panama City Beach, Florida. Three people drowned to death—all in separate incidents—at different resorts in the Gulf of Mexico. The first victim was a 39-year-old from Georgia, who was brought ashore from the gulf at around noon. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. About an hour later, a 63-year-old man—also from Georgia—was pulled to shore, taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead as well. The third victim was a 68-year-old man from Michigan, who was pulled from the water around 4:20 p.m. and also pronounced dead later at a local hospital. “The conditions at the time were severe, with double-red flags, indicating extreme water hazards,” the Panama City Beach Police said in a release. “Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.”