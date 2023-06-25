CHEAT SHEET
    3 Dead in One Day Following Tourist Drowning Spree in Florida

    DOUBLE-RED FLAG

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Surf pounds the Florida Panhandle resort city of Panama City Beach the\r\nmorning of August 6, 2001 after Tropical Storm Barry came ashore.

    REUTERS

    Saturday afternoon was a deadly one in Panama City Beach, Florida. Three people drowned to death—all in separate incidents—at different resorts in the Gulf of Mexico. The first victim was a 39-year-old from Georgia, who was brought ashore from the gulf at around noon. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. About an hour later, a 63-year-old man—also from Georgia—was pulled to shore, taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead as well. The third victim was a 68-year-old man from Michigan, who was pulled from the water around 4:20 p.m. and also pronounced dead later at a local hospital. “The conditions at the time were severe, with double-red flags, indicating extreme water hazards,” the Panama City Beach Police said in a release. “Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.”

