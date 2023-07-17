3 Dead, Including Disgruntled Gunman, After Louisiana Shipyard Shooting
‘POP, POP, POP’
The suspect in a fatal shooting that left two Louisiana shipyard workers dead was killed by sheriff’s deputies on Monday afternoon, officials said. The gunman, who was not immediately identified by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, is believed to have been fired from the shipyard in Harvey earlier this month. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the suspect had worked with the victims, who were “part of a grass-cutting crew,” according to WVUE-DT. He added that the shooting was likely targeted. “Believe me, obviously the motive was to kill his former co-workers.” The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and, investigators believe, called his mother to pick him up. The mother then drove him to a nearby block of apartments, where he exchanged gunfire with deputies and a parish SWAT team. “I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” one 75-year-old resident told NOLA.com. Lopinto said that investigators do not believe the suspect’s mother knew about his involvement in the shooting.