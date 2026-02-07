Rock Band Lead Singer Dies at 47 After Cancer Battle
Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer. The band announced his death in a post on X, saying Arnold passed away with loved ones by his side. Arnold revealed last May that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video with fans. Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996. He was just 15 years old when he wrote the band’s breakout hit “Kryptonite,” which helped propel the group to mainstream success with its 2000 debut album The Better Life. In their tribute, the band praised Arnold’s character and impact, writing that his “kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.” They credited him with helping to “redefine mainstream rock music, blending both post-grunge sounds with emotionally direct ”lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.“ The band thanked fans for their outpouring of support and asked for privacy for Arnold’s family during the difficult time.