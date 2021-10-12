CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    3 Employees, Including Gunman, Dead in Shooting at Memphis Post Office

    TRAGIC

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Theo Wargo/Getty

    Two Postal Service employees were shot and killed Tuesday at a Memphis post office. The shooter, also an employee, died at the scene as well. The cause of death, according to the FBI, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims’ identities have not been released. The Postal Service said in a statement, “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

    Read it at KFVS