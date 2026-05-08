3 Hikers Killed After Giant Volcano Erupts

Investigators have issued a statement after a human bone was discovered near the home of Nancy Guthrie, 84. The remains were found on Thursday by a livestreamer searching for clues relating to Guthrie’s disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office later identified it as an ancient human bone. “This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding: “This is not a criminal investigation.” Guthrie, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home and was reported missing by her family on February 1. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked man armed with a gun standing at her front door before her disappearance. No suspects have been officially named or charged in connection with the investigation. In April, investigators sent a DNA hair sample discovered near Guthrie’s home to an FBI laboratory for testing, describing the evidence as “potentially critical.” Savannah, who returned to her co-hosting role in April after a two-month hiatus, abruptly exited Wednesday’s taping of the Today show early without explanation. Sources told Page Six the departure had “nothing to do with her mom” and that the host had a prior appointment.
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- 1Ruling Made After Human Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s HomeKIDNAP UPDATEA livestreamer discovered the remains.
- 2‘Full House’ Star Loses 45 Pounds During Cancer BattleBRAVE FIGHTThe actor opened up about the toll his second cancer diagnosis has had on him.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 33 Hikers Killed After Giant Volcano Erupts HORROR ENDThe eruption blasted ash six miles into the sky.
- 4T-Swift’s Lawyers Call Ex-Vegas Showgirl’s Lawsuit ‘Absurd’TRYING IT ON?The star’s legal team has fired back at a Vegas showgirl’s trademark infringement claim.
Partner updateAD BY SkinMedicaThese Skincare Serums Deliver Visible Results in Just Weeks SKIN DEEPSkinMedica’s serums work with your skin’s natural renewal process to reduce fine lines, boost hydration, and deliver visible and lasting results.
- 5Emmy Winner Launches OnlyFans'ON MY OWN TERMS'Her OnlyFans drops on May 7.
- 6United Airlines Forced to Divert After Mid-Flight FireCHANGE OF PLANSA fire in a power outlet broke out on the Boeing 767-300.
- 7Patriots Coach Took Private Boat Ride With Pregnant ReporterRED-HANDEDDocuments reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel.
- 8Former ‘Full House’ Child Star Set to Become a Grandma at 50CANDYGRAMCandace Cameron Bure, who rose to fame as an 11-year-old child star, has revealed how she feels about her upcoming role.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9‘Total Eclipse of The Heart’ Singer in Coma TURN FOR THE WORSEShe’s been moved to an intensive care ward.
- 10Football Star Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis at 38‘WE CAN BEAT THIS’He’s currently undergoing “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his cancer.
Full House star Dave Coulier revealed Thursday he has lost 45 pounds while undergoing treatment for carcinoma in his throat. In an Instagram video, the actor, 65, addressed fans who commented that he looked and sounded different. “What you’re seeing is the side effects of the extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat,” Coulier said. “I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months. So I’ve lost 45 pounds. That’s what you’re seeing. And it’s affected my ability to speak.” The actor reminded his followers that he previously battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma about a year and a half ago and underwent chemotherapy. “My hair is kind of growing back,” he said. Coulier shared an encouraging update on his condition. “We got our PET scans back, and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma,” he said. Coulier, best known for playing Uncle Joey (Joey Gladstone) on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995, said he has stayed busy with creating artwork, creative writing, and his wellness venture, AwearMarket, which sells toxin-free wellness products, in partnership with the V Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
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3 Hikers Killed After Giant Volcano Erupts
Three hikers have been killed after a notorious volcano in Indonesia erupted. People had been warned about heightened volcanic activity at Mount Dukono, on Halmahera Island in eastern Indonesia, before it blasted off on Friday at around 7.40 a.m. local time, sending ash clouds barrelling into the air. The Volcanological Survey of Indonesia said that the plume reached six miles high. Police said that, despite warnings, around 20 people were on Dukono when it erupted. Cops later confirmed that two Singaporeans and an Indonesian national had died. Everyone else made it off the mountain and survived. Tour guides will now be grilled by police for allowing the excursions to go ahead, the local police chief has said. The volcano has erupted at varying degrees nearly 200 times over the last month or so, experts have said. The Indonesian archipelago sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. Indonesia has some 127 active volcanoes, experts say.
Lawyers for superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have dismissed a lawsuit filed against her as “absurd.” Vegas showgirl Maren Flagg, who performs as Maren Wade, filed a lawsuit in late March alleging that Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl infringes upon her trademark of the phrase “Confessions of a Showgirl,” which she has used for a newspaper column, podcast, and cabaret performances since 2015. Flagg’s lawsuit claims that the two titles “share the same structure, the same dominant phrase, and the same overall commercial impression. Both are used in overlapping markets and are directed at the same consumers.” She is seeking an injunction that would prevent Swift from continuing to use the “Life of a Showgirl” brand. In a brief filed by Swift’s legal team and reviewed by Variety, the star’s lawyers said, “This motion, just like Maren Flagg’s lawsuit, should never have been filed.” Her lawyers went on to accuse Flagg of using Swift’s album, imagery, and music to promote her own cabaret show and suggested that they would in turn go after Flagg for doing so. No trial date has yet been set in the case.
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Emmy-winning actress Jaime Pressly is joining OnlyFans. The My Name Is Earl star announced her new venture on Thursday, telling Variety, “I’ve always believed in evolving with the times.” She said the platform, best known for paywalled adult content, will allow her to connect with fans in a more personal way. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.” The 38-year-old’s career pivot comes just weeks after reports of her friend, American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth, seeing runaway success on the platform. Elizabeth launched her OnlyFans last month and reportedly earned $1 million in her first week. Pressly is best known for her Emmy-winning performance as Joy Turner on My Name Is Earl. She’s also had roles on the show Mom and in films like Can’t Hardly Wait and Not Another Teen Movie.
A United Airlines flight was traveling to Newark from Switzerland on Tuesday when a fire in a power outlet broke out, forcing it to divert and land at London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight had taken off from Zurich at 10:15 a.m. and was in the air for only 50 minutes when the crew issued squawk code 7700, an international distress code, according to AirLive. “United flight 135 safely diverted to London Heathrow after our inflight crew quickly extinguished a small fire in a power outlet,” a United spokesperson told People, but did not specify how the outlet fire started. The Daily Beast has reached out for further comment. The passengers were safely deplaned, according to the airline, after the plane landed in London at around 10:48 a.m.
In June 2021, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini rented a private boat together while Russini was pregnant with her first child. A source told TMZ the pair took a three-hour trip on the water in Putnam County, Tennessee, where they were “cautious about photos being taken.” Documents reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel. Russini gave birth to her first child, Michael, with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, two months after the trip. Since late March, Russini and Vrabel have been embroiled in a public cheating scandal after Page Six published photos of them, both married, getting cozy at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Both initially denied the allegations, with Russini resigning from her role as NFL Insider at The Athletic. A few weeks later, Page Six published more photos of them kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel said he would seek therapy and has had “difficult conversations” with people he cares about. After the new photos were released, Russini deactivated her social media accounts.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure, 50, is going to be a grandma! The Full House star’s 27-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, is expecting her first child with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, who himself is a former Disney child star. The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on Thursday, featuring themselves in matching striped button-downs, with Bure’s baby bump peeking out and mugs that read “Dada!” and “Mama!” The post was captioned, “Our dream role 🐣. The Full House star joined the festivities, commenting below, “CandyGram in full effect 🤗❤️.” The couple tied the knot last fall in Malibu after first making their relationship public in March 2024. “It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend,” the couple told People about their nuptials. Cameron Bure served as Natasha’s “something blue,” wearing a light blue dress to the pair’s “romantic garden” wedding.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Singer Bonnie Tyler is reportedly in a coma after undergoing emergency surgery for a perforated intestine while in Portugal. Correio da Manhã, a respected local newspaper, reports that she has been in a coma for “several days at Faro Hospital following intestinal surgery” and has been moved to an intensive care ward. A statement published on her personal website on Wednesday announced that she underwent surgery. “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement said, adding that: “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.” The Daily Beast has reached out to her representatives for comment on her health status. While the official statement did not provide further details about the reason for her surgery, TMZ reported that in the days preceding, the singer experienced abdominal pain before doctors discovered the intestinal perforation. The singer is most famous for her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” She was nominated for three Grammys in the 1980s and also was the voice behind ’70s hits like “Lost in France” and “It’s a Heartache.”
Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. In a Facebook post sharing a GoFundMe for his health battle, Garcia wrote, “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news, but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.” He also encouraged his fans to get screened. “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctor’s office when you don’t feel 100%,” the 38-year-old wrote. Garcia learned of his diagnosis after several days of extensive testing during an ER stay, according to his GoFundMe page. He plans to begin chemotherapy and has started on FOLFIRINOX, which he says is “the most aggressive treatment path available” for his condition. Garcia was the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2008 to 2011. During the 2010 season, he led the team to a victory over the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and helped them reach the SEC Championship Game for the first and only time.