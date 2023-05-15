CHEAT SHEET
3 Killed, 2 Cops Injured in New Mexico Active Shooting: Police
At least three civilians were killed and several more injured after an active shooter situation in Farmington, New Mexico on Monday, according to police. A Facebook post from the Farmington Police Department said that two officers were shot, but are in stable condition at a nearby hospital. An unidentified suspect was killed on scene and there was no longer a threat to the community, the post said. The shooting reportedly happened outside of a church on a residential street in the city of about 50,000 residents. All Farmington Municipal Schools were locked down at around 11:15 a.m. MDT but lockdowns were later lifted. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.