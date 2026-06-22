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3 Killed as Plane Crashes Near Playground

TRIPLE TRAGEDY

Investigations are underway to determine why the aircraft plummeted to the ground.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Playground with police tape.
WJLA

Three people have been killed after a single-engine plane crashed close to a playground in Maryland. Police said the Piper Cherokee plane was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to the Montgomery County Air Park when it came down in the woods in a residential area of Bowie. Images from local media show police tape closing off a playground just a matter of feet away from where the plane was located at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. The three male victims, a pilot and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. Maryland State Police believe the aircraft belongs to a local flight school in Montgomery County. Investigators also believe the plane may have been on a training flight when it crashed for “reasons unknown at this time.” State police spokeswoman Elena Russo told The Washington Post that the crash, close to a residential neighborhood, “absolutely could have been much worse.” She added, “It’s already a tragedy that we’ve lost three lives, but the fact that they narrowly missed a residential area in Bowie—we’re very fortunate.”

Read it at The Washington Post
Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

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