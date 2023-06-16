3 Killed, Dozens Hurt After Tornado Rips Through Texas Town
‘SERIOUS SITUATION’
The small north Texas town of Perryton was slammed by a devastating storm system that leveled a mobile home park and destroyed buildings on Thursday, according to local media reports. Footage circulating on social media showed rubble in the streets, downed power lines, and extensive flooding. Three fatalities were confirmed, with at least 75 other people being treated for injuries, officials told NBC News. At least 30 mobile homes were damaged by the tornado that touched down shortly after 5 p.m., according to KVII-TV. “I had seen the tornado do some pretty serious destruction to the industrial part of town,” a stormchaser told Fox Weather. “Unfortunately, just west of there, there is just mobile home, after mobile home, after mobile home that is completely destroyed. There is significant damage.” Both Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and Texas’ Division of Emergency Management were mobilizing resources to converge on Perryton, state Rep. Four Price said in on Facebook. “This is a serious situation. Again, please lift that community up in prayer,” he wrote.