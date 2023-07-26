3 Marines Found Dead in Car at Gas Station Near Camp Lejeune
‘TRAGIC LOSS’
Three U.S. Marines were found dead inside a parked car at a gas station in North Carolina over the weekend, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The men—all lance corporals—were discovered around 9 a.m. on Sunday about 40 minutes southwest of Camp Lejeune, where they were assigned to a battalion, according to The Messenger. “We do not suspect anything as far as foul play in that matter,” a spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press. No drugs were found in the vehicle. The spokesperson noted that the sheriff’s office is awaiting the results of an autopsy that might reveal “something that we don’t see.” An investigation remains ongoing into a possible cause of death. The U.S. Marine Corps identified the men as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Florida. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time,” said Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.