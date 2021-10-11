3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Bar Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded
‘HEARTBREAKING’
Three men have been arrested in connection with a devastating Minnesota shooting at a popular bar that left one young woman dead and more than a dozen injured, authorities said. It marks the city of St. Paul's largest mass shooting in recent history. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the city said, several people called 911 to report gunfire inside the Seventh Street Truck Park, “frantically” begging for help. A “hellish situation” awaited officers who arrived on the scene, both inside and outside the bar, the St. Paul Police Department said.
The mayor for the city told CNN the situation was “heartbreaking and unacceptable.” Fourteen people injured by shots fired were taken to a hospital in the aftermath of the shooting. The three men arrested are also currently being treated for injuries received during the incident. The trio will be taken to jail for processing after being discharged from the hospital, the police clarified in a tweet, and the case remains open. “Everybody was having fun and singing along,” a DJ playing at the bar that night told CNN. “Then at 12:15 a.m., abrupt, with no arguments or fighting, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. And everybody hit the ground.”