3 Men Reportedly Killed After Google Maps Led Taxi Off Edge of Broken Bridge

1
Three Americans Imprisoned in China Freed in Prisoner Swap
COMING HOME
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.27.24 12:18PM EST 
People enter the State Department Building in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017.
Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Three Americans detained in China have been released in a prisoner swap, the White House announced Wednesday. The release is the result of “years of work,” a person familiar with the situation told Politico, and resolves a situation that has burdened U.S.-China relations for years. “We are pleased to announce the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung from detention in the People’s Republic of China,” a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson told CNN. “Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years.” Mark Swidan was detained in 2012 on drug-related charges and sentenced to death in 2019. Kai Li and John Leung were both arrested on espionage charges. Li was detained in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leung was arrested in 2021 and sentenced to life in 2023. Their release is seen as a victory for Joe Biden in the final months of his presidency. There are now no more American prisoners in China, and the U.S. has downgraded its travel advisory level to Level 2: Exercise increased caution for mainland China. The White House declined to share the identity of the exchanged Chinese prisoners.

Read it at Politico

2
‘Saddest of Days’: Dan Rather’s Wife of 67 Years Dies at 89
‘A TRUE TEXAN’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.27.24 11:54AM EST 
Published 11.27.24 11:53AM EST 
Jean Rather (left) and Dan Rather (right)
Jean Rather and Dan Rather attend the "Rather" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Newscaster Dan Rather is mourning the death of his wife, Jean Rather, the artist to whom he was married for 67 years. According to a statement from a family friend, the 89-year-old died from cancer in the couple’s Austin home, having been “on hospice care for some time.” The Rathers met while working at a Houston radio station, though she would go on to pursue a career in visual art, creating paintings and collages that “were shown in galleries and private collections across the United States,” according to her obituary. She also served as the vice chair of the New York City Art Commission and held board positions at several nonprofits. “Jean lived a full life as an incredible wife, mother, friend, and artist—and a true Texan," the statement says, noting that “today is the saddest of days for Dan and the extended Rather family.”

Read it at New York Post

3
Putin Saboteurs Could Be Behind Chinese Ship Cutting Undersea Data Cables With Anchors, Authorities Say
PUTIN IN WORK
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 12:11PM EST 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Getty Images

Investigators are looking into whether a Chinese ship that dragged its anchor for over 100 miles, severing critical data undersea data cables, did so on purpose and at the behest of Kremlin saboteurs. The 225-meter-long Yi Peng 3 bulk carrier was loaded with Russian fertilizer and, in recent months, dramatically altered its usual routes to take in ports in Vladimir Putin’s country, the Wall Street Journal reported. The hulking vessel departed the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga on November 15 and, last week, ripped two data cables in the Baltic Sea in Swedish waters. The country, which joined NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opened a probe but a Kremlin spokesperson blasted the suggestion of Russian involvement as “absurd, unsubstantiated accusations”. NATO ships belonging to Denmark, Germany and Sweden now flank the vessel. “The fundamental change in the ship’s operating region to Russian ports after years operating solely in Chinese waters should be a key area of investigation,” Benjamin L. Schmitt, senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, said.

Read it at WSJ

4

3 Men Reportedly Killed After Google Maps Led Taxi Off Edge of Broken Bridge

ROAD TO NOWHERE
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 11:29AM EST 
bridge in Uttar Pradesh, India
Villagers congregate at the edge of the bridge Surya Reddy/Twitter

Three men travelling in a taxi allegedly fell to their death when Google Maps led them down a bridge that had been broken in half by recent floods, according to reports in India. The tragic incident took place in the state of Uttar Pradesh Saturday in the middle of the night. The men were travelling between the towns of Dataganj and Faridpur, a driving journey of just 24 miles, when Google Maps reportedly guided the driver down a road over the Ramganga River, a tributary of the Ganges. The car hurtled off the bridge and the occupants were left without help overnight, until nearby villagers noticed the wrecked vehicle the next day. A local official told the Times of India that an investigation has been ordered. “Action will be taken against the guilty officials,” he said. The Ramganga washed part of the bridge away after recent flooding, reports added.

Read it at TIMES OF INDIA

5
Elon Musk Shares Message Claiming He’s ‘Best Friends’ With Trump
BFFs
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 8:29AM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024.
Elon Musk alongside Trump at the SpaceX launch last Tuesday Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

If his X account is anything to go by, Elon Musk agrees that his powerful new buddy Donald Trump has been upgraded to bestie status. The SpaceX boss retweeted a post saying they are “basically best friends”, after his own mom, Maye Musk, fawned over the pair’s relationship on Varney & Co Tuesday. She said of her son, 53, and President-elect Trump, 78: “Of course, I’ve seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they’re in Mar-a-Lago or [a] SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun.” She smiled throughout the interview and added: “And it’s nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now.” However, as we previously reported, Trump might be getting sick of Musk hanging around.

Read it at Fox

6
Fan Favorite Heartthrob Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
HAPPY FEET
Sean Craig
Published 11.27.24 10:17AM EST 
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson pose with their Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophies, awarded for their victory on Dancing With the Stars.
Eric McCandless/Disney/Getty Images

Former Bachelor contestant Joey Graziadei and choreographer Jenna Johnson won Dancing with the Stars during the show’s Season 33 finale Tuesday. The 29-year-old reality show heartthrob and his 30-year-old dancing partner, fan favorites throughout the season, performed a tennis-inspired freestyle set to District 78’s “Canned Heat”—a nod to his job as a tennis instructor before pivoting to reality heartthrob. They followed that with their “redemption dance”—when judges assign them a style they struggled with earlier in the season—a cha-cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The latter earned them a perfect score. “We’re gonna get a little drunk, to be honest,” Graziadei told The Wrap of how he and Johnson planned to celebrate. Johnson’s husband, three-time DWTS winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was celebrated online for rabbit hopping with excitement after the announcement. Graziadei’s win caps a stunning few years for members of Bachelor Nation, who have recently been crowned winners of the competition show. Hannah Brown won in 2019, and Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe won in 2020..

Read it at The Wrap

7
Samuel L. Jackson: It Is Not an Honor to Be Oscar Nominated
IN IT TO WIN IT
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.27.24 8:56AM EST 
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

It all makes sense now why Samuel L. Jackson looked so visibly annoyed last year when he didn’t end up winning his first Tony Award. “We’ve been in the business long enough to know that folks will go, ‘Well, it’s just an honor to be nominated.’ No, it ain’t. It’s an honor to win!” Jackson, 75, joked with actor Michael Potts in an AP interview. Most people forget the nominees, he continued. “They only remember the winner,” Potts laughed and agreed. Jackson then likened awards shows like the Oscars to a contest the nominees didn’t actually sign up for. “I didn’t go in there [on set] so I could flex. ‘Well wait a minute, let me do my scene here! Hold up! Make sure you remember who I was,’” he added. Jackson was nominated just once for an Academy Award in 1995 for Best Supporting Actor for starring alongside Bruce Willis and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. But he was excited to receive an Honorary Oscar in 2022, telling Vulture the award “didn’t feel honorary”—it just felt like getting an Oscar. “I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I’m fine with it. It’s mine. I got it. My name’s on it,” he said. The Unbreakable star has appeared in hundreds of roles, from Quentin Tarantino flicks to Marvel blockbusters and animated films. He went viral for looking stony-faced after he lost the Tony for The Piano Lesson, which he and Denzel Washington brought to the big screen this year.

8
Man Arrested for Threats to Kill Trump at Rally
SPOOKY COINCIDENCE
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 9:21AM EST 
Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cops in Arizona have arrested a man who made wild Facebook videos in which he said he was going to kill Donald Trump. In a spooky coincidence, as Trump took to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, in August, Manuel Tamayo-Torres recorded his journey to the site with an AR 15-style rifle. Trump spoke about how Thomas Crooks opened fire on him with an AR 15-style rifle during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just a month earlier. “[Y]ou’re gonna die,” Tamayo-Torres allegedly said in a video he posted on Thursday. “[Y]our son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die... I’m going to put a hole in your face.” Tamayo-Torres issued an array of bizarre and unfounded claims about Trump, including that the 78-year-old kidnapped and sex-trafficked his children, according to the charging documents. He was charged with one count of making threats against a president or president’s successor.

Read it at ABC

9
Displaced Lebanese Return to Their Homes Amid Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
FRAGILE TRUCE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.27.24 10:14AM EST 
Published 11.27.24 10:13AM EST 
A damaged site in Beirut's southern suburbs, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.
People carry Hezbollah flags at a damaged site in Beirut's southern suburbs, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect November 27, 2024. Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS

In the hours after the Israeli government and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement—brokered by the United States and France—displaced people are returning to their homes in Southern Lebanon. As the BBC reports, however, many of those homes have been destroyed or substantially damaged in 14 months of conflict: Days before reaching the agreement, for example, Israel bombed a densely populated, residential part of Beirut, killing at least 20 people, injuring 66 more, and demolishing an apartment block in the process. Strikes on both sides continued up until the ceasefire went into effect. Despite Israel’s warning that it is too soon for residents to return, Al Jazeera reports that “tens of thousands” of people streamed back into the country on Wednesday, with the agreement only a few hours old. Under the terms of the ceasefire, both sides will withdraw weapons and troops from the area around their shared border over 60 days. The U.S. and France will monitor progress. President Joe Biden said the governments intend the truce to be “permanent cessation of hostilities.”

Read it at BBC

10
California Man Missing for 25 Years Found After Family Sees Photo in Paper
REUNITED
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.26.24 8:56PM EST 
Published 11.26.24 6:14PM EST 
USA Today
USA Today Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A man who had been missing since 1999 has been found after his sister recognized him in a news article seeking the public’s help identifying him. The USA Today article published May 9 said the nonverbal man was a patient a Los Angeles County hospital. On Friday, the man’s sister called authorities, saying she saw a resemblance. After receiving the call from his sister, police eventually found the man at a different LA-area hospital and fingerprinted him to confirm that he was the one reported missing. Capt. Mike Carney of the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that the man’s sister “was very appreciative that we took the time just to follow up on it. He added: “She was over the moon and anxious to call other family members to let them know. It’s going to make their Thanksgiving that much better.” The man’s name is being withheld. His disappearance 25 years ago was voluntary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read it at ABC News

